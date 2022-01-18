Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$72.10 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$69.42 and a one year high of C$87.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$73.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.72 billion and a PE ratio of 23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

