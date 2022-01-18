Berenberg Bank Trims 888 (LON:888) Target Price to GBX 545

888 (LON:888) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($8.19) to GBX 545 ($7.44) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on 888. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.23) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.41) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 552.50 ($7.54).

Shares of LON 888 opened at GBX 263.61 ($3.60) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £982.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 259 ($3.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 494 ($6.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 313.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 368.56.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

