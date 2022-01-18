Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

