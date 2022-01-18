Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 446,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 212,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 39.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

NYSE O opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.91.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.92%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

