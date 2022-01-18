O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,274 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,484 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 392,163 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -916.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

