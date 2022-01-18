O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,327 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,678,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGFV opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $445.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,810,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

