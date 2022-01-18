O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1,236.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ball by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ball by 3.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 189,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ball by 32.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 80.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist increased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLL opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.