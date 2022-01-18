Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Decreases By 48.8%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the December 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HENKY stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HENKY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

