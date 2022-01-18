Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the December 15th total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EARN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

EARN opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.09 million, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.84. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 84,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 107,886 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. 36.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.