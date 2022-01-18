Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 44,300 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Dorman Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DORM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 151,396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after buying an additional 109,766 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,431,000 after buying an additional 53,949 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 225,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,760.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $89.30 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average is $103.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

