Creative Planning Buys 18,668 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.03 and its 200-day moving average is $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

