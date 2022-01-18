Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 4,913 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

NYSE:LLY opened at $244.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.07. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

