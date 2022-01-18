Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.06 Million in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 566.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 375.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $4,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $86,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,439. 23.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.