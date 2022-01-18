Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 4,200 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 323.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5,293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.63.

FICO stock opened at $436.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

