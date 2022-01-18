Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

