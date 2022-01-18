Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 8,923 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.24.

PTON stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $166.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,553,661 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

