1,510 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $146.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.62 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

