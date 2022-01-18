NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

