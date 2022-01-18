NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 610 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $809,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. TD Securities cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

