Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 138,401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,671,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,023,000 after purchasing an additional 88,741 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,798,000 after purchasing an additional 76,563 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after purchasing an additional 351,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAC opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -143.85 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

