NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 342.20 ($4.67).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.95) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.57) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. raised shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.64) to GBX 310 ($4.23) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.95) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

LON:NCC opened at GBX 223.60 ($3.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 213.50 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 348 ($4.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £692.62 million and a P/E ratio of 64.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 273.79.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

