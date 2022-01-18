Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.77 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,482 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hershey by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Hershey by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $199.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.30. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $199.91.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

