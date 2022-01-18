Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.67 Million in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 374,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.45% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,230,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

GHAC opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

