Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.18% of American Assets Trust worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $40.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.12 per share, with a total value of $82,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 124,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,581. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

