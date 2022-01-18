Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 12,321 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $288.28 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.19 and its 200 day moving average is $269.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.