Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Airbnb worth $76,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.79.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,150,824 shares of company stock valued at $211,706,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $163.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.46. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $104.20 billion and a PE ratio of -13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

