NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 1,175,483 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $7,760,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,595,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in BlackBerry by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 540,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 480.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 513,376 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,929,879. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.