The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,649 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.46% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $79,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 27,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.