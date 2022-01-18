NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,345,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,510,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after buying an additional 263,302 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of ABC opened at $136.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.63. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $136.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.