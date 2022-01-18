Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 108,556 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,556 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.12% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $82,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 383,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,783,000 after buying an additional 343,960 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 126.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 172.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 81,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,171,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCP stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 0.93. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

