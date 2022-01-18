Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 337,744 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 200.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.49% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $73,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,949,000 after buying an additional 232,579 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,895,000 after purchasing an additional 191,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $142.10 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

