Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $217,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,402 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,603,000 after purchasing an additional 859,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,237,000 after buying an additional 575,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,392,000 after buying an additional 431,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of INDA opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.