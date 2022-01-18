Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 375,083 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.19% of FIGS worth $70,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,170,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth about $173,974,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,058,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,010,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

