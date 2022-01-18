Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,607 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.94.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

