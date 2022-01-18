Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $66,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on A shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

NYSE:A opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.