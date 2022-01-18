NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Loews by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Loews by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 732,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,484,000 after buying an additional 66,539 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of L opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $61.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

