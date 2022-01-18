Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.