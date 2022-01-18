Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 444 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 3.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $39,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

