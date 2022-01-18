Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 62 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $250.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.63.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

