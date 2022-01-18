UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in UDR by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in UDR by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,918,000 after acquiring an additional 820,849 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,802,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.61.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

