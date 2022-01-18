CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 738 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,065 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 277.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 525,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after purchasing an additional 479,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 456,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

