Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

