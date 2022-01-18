CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 38.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 28.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in NIO by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 16.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 2.37. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.64.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.