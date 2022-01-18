Analyzing Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,425.23% -73.43% -30.57% Revolution Medicines -587.91% -26.76% -23.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Revolution Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 589.34 -$87.01 million N/A N/A Revolution Medicines $42.98 million 44.94 -$108.16 million ($2.37) -11.06

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 Revolution Medicines 0 2 3 0 2.60

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 143.78%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 36.72%. Given Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Recursion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

