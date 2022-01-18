Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Up 37.8% in December

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 497,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $131.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $131.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.