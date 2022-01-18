Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Shares of GEGYY stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Genel Energy has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 8.67%.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.