Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 254,208 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,208 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 5.71% of Manchester United worth $47,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Manchester United by 26.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Manchester United by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $613.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is presently -26.47%.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

