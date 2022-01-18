Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $41.61 Million Position in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,781,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,612,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.07% of F45 Training as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other news, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250 over the last 90 days.

F45 Training Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

