Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 993,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.12% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $52,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.