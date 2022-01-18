Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,647,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.26% of Commerce Bancshares worth $672,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,889,000 after purchasing an additional 96,546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,015,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

